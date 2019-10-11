RB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,909 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 194.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

