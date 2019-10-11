Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARX. BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 1,182,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,511,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

