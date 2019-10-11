Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 275,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 93,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.