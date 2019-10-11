QYNO (QNO) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $1,481.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, QYNO has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.