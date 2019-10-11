QunQun (QUN) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $154,929.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040601 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.06133564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016757 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040374 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

