Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 0.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $14,381,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,224. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.23.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

