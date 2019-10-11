Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.90 on Thursday. 1,204,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

