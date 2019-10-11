Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 419,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 339,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 3,924,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

