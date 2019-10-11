QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given a $87.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned a $87.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 6,499,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,778,309. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

