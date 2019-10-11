QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0178

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $237,994.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00203101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.01018844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

