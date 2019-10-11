Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.28, 509,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 245,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QIWI. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 804,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 486,758 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,387,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

