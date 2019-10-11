Qiagen’s (QGEN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of .

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QGEN. Barclays upped their price target on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

QGEN stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

