QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.24 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. QASH has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $171,924.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Huobi. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.01025307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, EXX, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

