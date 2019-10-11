Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Q BioMed stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,042. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.87. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Q BioMed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

