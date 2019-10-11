Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ PTI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 6,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,069. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

