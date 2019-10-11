Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.93 ($20.84).

PSM traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.49 ($14.52). 2,233,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.47. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12 month high of €21.92 ($25.49). The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

