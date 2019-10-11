ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.75

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.75 and traded as high as $70.20. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 5,443 shares traded.

CMD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.