ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $28.15

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $28.15. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 4,970,802 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 189.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

