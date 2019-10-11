ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $28.15

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $28.15. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 4,970,802 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
