Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Stock Price Down 23.3%

Shares of Prime Global Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PGCG) dropped 23.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate and plantation businesses in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also cultivates and sells of oil palm to third party oil mill processors, refineries, and product manufacturers; and manages and operates durian plantation.

