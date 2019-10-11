PostCoin Trading 88% Higher Over Last Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. PostCoin has a market cap of $14,569.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007777 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

