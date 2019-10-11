Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,331,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 427,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,690,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

