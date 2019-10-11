Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 127,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,435. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $691.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

