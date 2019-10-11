PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Tops $370,903.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $370,903.00 and approximately $17,611.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01020927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,140,625 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.