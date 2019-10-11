PlayChip 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,515.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $2,515.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040630 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.95 or 0.06162383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

