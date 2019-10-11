Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 82,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.17. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 68.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 9,160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,350 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,664,000 after buying an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2,027.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,533,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,298,000 after buying an additional 1,461,634 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $18,877,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 21.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,790,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 484,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

