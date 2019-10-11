Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.79, approximately 220,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 237,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 529,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 233,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.