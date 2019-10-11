Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.41, approximately 33,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 78,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a market cap of $55.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,366.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$462.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

