Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.56 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $868.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.01013524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 123,987,031 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.