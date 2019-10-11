Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.51. 1,444,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

