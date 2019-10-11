Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.49. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 200 shares.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 71.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.