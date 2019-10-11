Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Trading Up 0.7%

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.43 ($3.14) and last traded at A$4.31 ($3.06), approximately 991,057 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.28 ($3.04).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.03. The firm has a market cap of $788.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.20.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

In related news, insider Adrian Whittingham sold 400,000 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16), for a total value of A$1,780,000.00 ($1,262,411.35). Also, insider Ian Macoun 124,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI)

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.