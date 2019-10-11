Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the August 30th total of 751,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Phunware alerts:

In other Phunware news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 85,703 shares of company stock worth $110,269. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phunware by 1,049.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59. Phunware has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $550.00.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.