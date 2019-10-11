Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.64. 225,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.57. The company has a market cap of $433.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$2.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.44.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

