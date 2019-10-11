Perpetual Ltd Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,855 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,806. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

