Perpetual Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $551,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,735. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.