Perpetual Ltd Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,793.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73,763 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.33. 263,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

