Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 62.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 48.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 16,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

