Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 338 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,874,000 after buying an additional 604,388 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,914,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,695,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.