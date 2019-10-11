Pennsylvania Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $418.03 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.60.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

