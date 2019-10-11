PENG Price Hits $0.0000 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $125,464.00 and $149.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.01032244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,104,398,869 coins and its circulating supply is 7,170,495,482 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

