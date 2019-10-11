Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,775.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,584.10. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,010 ($39.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 18.80 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

In related news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.82), for a total transaction of £210,306.98 ($274,803.32). Also, insider Lysanne Gray sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,858 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £37,096.84 ($48,473.59). Insiders sold a total of 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $63,501,582 in the last ninety days.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

