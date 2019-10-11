Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLND. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.70).

BLND opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 536.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.99. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 645 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -18.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.07%.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £14,236.08 ($18,601.96). Also, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,998.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

