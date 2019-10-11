Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HWG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Monday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of $395.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

