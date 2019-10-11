Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($18.14) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52 week low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

