Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the August 30th total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,908,000 after buying an additional 306,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 571,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

NYSE PE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 3,315,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

