ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $758.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00093425 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120191 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,404.49 or 1.01047104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,565,793 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.