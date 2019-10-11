Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Park Electrochemical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 3,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 202.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of Park Electrochemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Matthew Farabaugh sold 8,000 shares of Park Electrochemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $140,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $337,120. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.