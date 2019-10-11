Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

PRTK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $29,864.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $145,472. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

