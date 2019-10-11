Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 378,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,819. Pan Orient Energy has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

About Pan Orient Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.