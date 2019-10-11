Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $11.52. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,586,316 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

